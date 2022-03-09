Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $943.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to report sales of $943.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $949.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.54 million. Tronox reported sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after buying an additional 1,095,514 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tronox by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 952,988 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tronox by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tronox by 47.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after buying an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tronox by 157.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 721,587 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.