TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Up 13.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 242,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,790,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Specifically, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,352 shares during the period. Certares Opportunities LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

