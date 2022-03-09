Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 7.2%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 75,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,245,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 90,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $572,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.