Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.15. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 28,094 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

