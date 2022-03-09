TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

