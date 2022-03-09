Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.79 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

