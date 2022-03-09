Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 30 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $679.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $806.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $873.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

