Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TIG. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

