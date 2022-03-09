Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,252.50

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,252.50 ($16.41) and last traded at GBX 1,258 ($16.48), with a volume of 79715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,341.50 ($17.58).

TPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.06) to GBX 2,020 ($26.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,887.15 ($24.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,482.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,573.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,667.16).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

