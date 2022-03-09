Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.58) to GBX 1,961 ($25.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.06) to GBX 2,020 ($26.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.53).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,257 ($16.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,482.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,573.33. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10).

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,667.16).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

