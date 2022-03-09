Travala.com (AVA) Market Capitalization Hits $64.58 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $64.58 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,586,287 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars.

