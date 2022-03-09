TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

TGL opened at GBX 320 ($4.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.68. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.13.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

