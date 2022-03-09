Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,628 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,345% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 701,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.84. BIO-key International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.48.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

