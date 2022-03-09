TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,003 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. 5,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,936. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.