TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,633 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,936.4% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

