TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $79,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $10.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.40. 71,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,537. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

