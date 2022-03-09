Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $202.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
