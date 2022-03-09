Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading Down 12.1%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 318,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 150,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$199.00 price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.24 million and a P/E ratio of 355.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.77.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

