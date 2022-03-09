Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 690,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TORXF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

