Tiptree (TIPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
Tiptree stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $402.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $17.30.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Tiptree (Get Rating)
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiptree (TIPT)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.