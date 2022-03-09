Tiptree (TIPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

Tiptree stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $402.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

