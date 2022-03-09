Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

Tiptree stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 57,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 219,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 989.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

