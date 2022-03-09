TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

TMST has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

NYSE TMST opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $823.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.