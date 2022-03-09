Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) were down 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 199,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 87,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

