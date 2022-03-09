Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 29,900 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 114.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

