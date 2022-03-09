Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

