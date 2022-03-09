Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $144,414.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $11,952.58 and $144,414.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00255819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001249 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

