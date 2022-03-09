Thomas J. Chmelik Buys 500 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Chmelik acquired 500 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.