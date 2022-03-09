The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 152,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 162,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 8,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. 136,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.