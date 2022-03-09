The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.76. The company had a trading volume of 282,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

