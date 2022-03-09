The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.60 million.

HCKT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,408. The company has a market capitalization of $618.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

