The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $24.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.40 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.