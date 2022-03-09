The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $232.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.17.

Shares of SPLK opened at $124.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average of $134.97. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $535,507,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

