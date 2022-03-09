The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 over the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $269.84 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.23 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.00 and a 200-day moving average of $328.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

