The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) VP Sells $65,808.16 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,928,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,114,000 after purchasing an additional 400,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,113,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,947,000 after purchasing an additional 833,888 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,601,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,095,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

