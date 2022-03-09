The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $380.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

