The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 17,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. 244,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

