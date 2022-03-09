The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.62 Million

Brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to report $468.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $471.20 million and the lowest is $466.04 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $545.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.06. 150,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.81 and a 200 day moving average of $486.41. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $355.87 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.63 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

