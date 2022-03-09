Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) vs. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Critical Survey

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Great Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 2.95 $253.94 million $4.59 12.88 Great Southern Bancorp $236.99 million 3.38 $74.63 million $5.45 11.01

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Texas Capital Bancshares and Great Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 0 5 5 0 2.50 Great Southern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $74.81, indicating a potential upside of 26.52%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.98%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 25.02% 9.00% 0.69% Great Southern Bancorp 31.49% 12.00% 1.35%

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Great Southern Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

