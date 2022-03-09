Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $19.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $824.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,747,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $946.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $928.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.