Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $94.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $86.47 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $91.89. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,740 shares of company stock worth $6,308,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.