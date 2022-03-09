Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $992.00

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 992 ($13.00) and last traded at GBX 1,013.99 ($13.29), with a volume of 147562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,056 ($13.84).

The company has a market cap of £714.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,196.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,121.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

