TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.46. 5,274,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.93 and a 12 month high of C$33.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

