TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

NYSE TU opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

