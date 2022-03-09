Telos Trading Down 11.6% This Week (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $247.32 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telos has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

