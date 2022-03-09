Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 184,326 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

