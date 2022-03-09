TD Securities Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OR. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.95.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$17.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$13.54 and a 1 year high of C$18.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

