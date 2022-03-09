TD Securities Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.00

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OR. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.95.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$17.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$13.54 and a 1 year high of C$18.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.