TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TC Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in TC Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,927,000 after acquiring an additional 802,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in TC Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 707,526 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

