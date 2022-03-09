TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 30,100 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Baozun makes up 0.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Baozun by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baozun by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,969. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $651.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

