TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,294,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 6.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $22,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,665,930. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

