TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $630,000 Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Azul comprises approximately 0.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Azul by 166.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

AZUL traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 228,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Profile (Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.